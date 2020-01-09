To improve the performance and the integrity of the unemployment insurance program while reducing operating costs, the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security recently removed the option to file initial unemployment claims and weekly requests by phone.
The move, say officials, has resulted in an initial savings of over $60,000 per year in software licensing.
“Uinteract, our online unemployment system, gives employers and unemployed workers access to their account 24/7, not just when a customer service representative is available to take a call,” stated DES Director Chris Slinkard. “It also allows the DES to capture more accurate information, which helps prevent fraud and better allocate staff to more critical tasks that ensure timely and proper payment of unemployment claims.”
More citizens taking advantage of UInteract means higher quality determinations and more timely payment of benefits, say officials. About 95% of claimants are now filing weekly requests for payment online through UInteract, up from 40% before transitioning from the phone system.
Whether using a smartphone, tablet, Mac or personal computer, UInteract offers unemployed workers features to help navigate the UI program and properly file a claim, as well as an interface with the MoJobs job search database providing real-time job information specific to each person, officials added.
To assist citizens in need, customer service representatives continue to remain available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. In-person assistance is also available at Missouri Job Centers across the state, where workers can access other career services.
