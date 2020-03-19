In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Executive Vice President Dacona Smith has announced that Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets across the country have temporarily changed business hours.
The new operating hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Stores which had opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 10 p.m. will keep those store hours.
According to Smith, the new hours will help ensure that store employees are able to stock products and clean and sanitize the store.
Smith assures that employees will continue to work the hours and shifts they have been scheduled for. In addition, the Walmart supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.
“I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers,” Smith said. “I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need.”
Smith also said Walmart currently has a temporary coronavirus emergency leave policy to support employees during this time.
