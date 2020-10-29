Westgate Realty company officials announce that Brian Rackley and the Rackley Realty Group have joined the Westgate Realty team.
"I am very excited to welcome Brian aboard; I’ve known Brian on a professional level for many years and have a great respect for his business acumen and ethics,” said company owner Shaun Duggins. “As a veteran in the real estate industry, he works hard every day to do the right thing for his clients. He is a great fit on our team at Westgate, where we put our clients and customers first."
Rackley is a native of the Ozarks and he, his wife Casey and their children call West Plains home. He has worked in the real estate field for the past six years and has been a multimillion dollar producer, receiving both the Summit and Pinnacle Level Awards of Excellence over that time period. Rackley has also added the coveted broker distinction to his growing list of achievements, said Duggins.
“I am very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to serving you and all of your real estate needs,” said Rackley.
Prior to entering real estate full time, he worked for a leading manufacturer and has over 20 years of managerial experience.
Rackley attended Missouri State University-West Plains and received a degree in business technology management. His hobbies include spending time with his family, hunting and fishing, and anything outdoors.
He can be reached at the Westgate Realty office in West Plains by calling 293-3873 or 257-2733, and by email at brian@rackleyrealestate.com.
