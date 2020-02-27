McDonald’s has made a $250 donation to sponsor the Amelia Network’s second annual Business Women’s Expo.
The Amelia Network, a local networking group for women in business and leadership positions in the West Plains area and surrounding communities, will host its expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI), 208 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
The expo will feature vendors including over 30 women-owned businesses in the West Plains and surrounding area. Vendors will feature a variety of categories, including health and wellness, beauty, crafts, fashion, boutiques, jewelry, home décor, food and more.
Attendees will be able to enter giveaways, shop, snack, network and support local women-owned businesses. The expo is open to the public and free to attend.
The Amelia Network’s second annual Business Women’s Expo is sponsored by Community First Banking Company, Ozarks Medical Center, McDonald’s, Simmons Bank, Wiley Insurance Agency, ABC Carpet One and Physical Therapy Specialists.
The Amelia Network hosts monthly meetups and networking activities open to women in business in West Plains and the surrounding communities. If you are interested in receiving announcements and information about upcoming events for The Amelia Network, request to be added to the group’s Facebook group by searching “The Amelia Network” on Facebook. Call 256-9724 for other inquiries.
