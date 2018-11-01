For a long time, Peace Valley native Dr. Kelsie Rasor Huddleston knew she wanted to take care of her community. It was never a question for her where she would open her chiropractic clinic.
“I love the area and the people, and I knew I wanted to open my business here,” she said. “Taking care of the people in West Plains and the surrounding areas is a privilege.”
Pulling into the driveway at Huddleston’s practice, at 917 W. Broadway in West Plains, isn’t much different from pulling up to a friend’s house. Visitors to the clinic step into a waiting room decorated with soft touches and kind words.
To the right of the door, front desk manager Shauna Lockett greets customers with enthusiasm. On this particular day she sat, nearly obscured by a large bowl of Halloween candy, grinning.
Huddleston appeared from a back room, all confidence and smiles as she extended her arm for a handshake.
Patient accounts manager Cynthia Howell and licensed massage therapist Shawn Marvin joined soon after. The four of them make up the team that keeps Rasor Chiropractic running.
“We provide chiropractic care, acupuncture, D.O.T. (Department of Transportation) physicals and massage therapy here in our office,” said Huddleston. “Our office is a family-oriented place, where we see all ages from newborn to 90-plus.”
Often, the caregivers in the office help patients with pain relief, but their work goes well beyond that, said Huddleston. The goal, she said, is to stop patients’ pain and get them moving and functioning well.
Once pain is no longer an issue, Huddleston and Marvin work with patients to keep that pain away with maintenance care. Ideally, said Huddleston, caregivers want to see patients on a monthly basis for general wellness care.
“We try to take care of our patients as if we are caring for our own family,” she said. “We all share a Christian faith here and I think it shows in our actions, our music and the overall atmosphere. That is what makes me most proud as a business owner.”
The clinic first opened its doors July 1, 2015, in its current location. Huddleston has wasted no time showing her appreciation for community, supporting causes and events such as Friendship Circle Preschool’s trivia night, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Plains, Trunk or Treat and Missouri State University-West Plains’ annual True Blue auction.
In January 2018, the community showed its appreciation right back, voting Rasor Chiropractic number one in the “Best Chiropractor” category for the Quill’s annual Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Learn more about the company online at www.rasorchiropractic.com, follow @Dr.kelsie on Facebook or call 256-1455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.