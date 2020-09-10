U.S. Cellular has named Larry Falck retail store manager and Forrest Irvine retail sales manager of the West Plains store, 1725 Gibson Ave, officials announced this week.
In their new roles, Falck and Irvine will be responsible for leading their team of wireless technology professionals to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
“At U.S. Cellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Missouri. “I welcome these two to their new store and look forward to seeing them continue to grow as leaders with U.S. Cellular. I am confident their skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Falck comes to the West Plains store with more than 25 years of experience in the wireless industry, six of them with U.S. Cellular. He most recently served as the retail store manager in Emporia, Kan.
Falck, a new resident of West Plains, has a passion for volunteering and supporting animal shelters in addition to spending time with his kids and grandkids. Irvine has been with U.S. Cellular for nearly three years, most recently serving as a sales manager in Iowa. He lives with his wife and their two dogs in West Plains.
