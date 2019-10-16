Summit Natural Gas of Missouri (Summit) will break ground on a natural gas expansion project in its Rogersville service area this winter to increase natural gas capacity and to facilitate economic growth.
The expansion project consists of installation of an additional 70,000 feet of pipeline to the area. According to company officials it will increase the flow of gas to communities like Lebanon, Rogersville and West Plains, and will support their continued economic growth.
“When it comes to energy, the peace of mind of a safe and reliable fuel source is important, which is why we are excited to be expanding our natural gas pipeline in the Lebanon and Rogersville areas,” said Summit President and CEO Kurt Adams. “With natural gas you pay only for what you use and, unlike other fuel sources, it’s delivered directly to your home or business so it’s there when you need it.”
“I continually hear from businesses that access to natural gas is a key element when choosing where to locate. This investment is an important step to help attract new businesses to the area and help those that are already located here expand,” said Senior Manager of Business Development Phil Marcom. “We look forward to deepening our economic development partnership with the Cities of Lebanon, Rogersville, West Plains and the neighboring towns we will serve as a result of this expansion.”
The expansion project will support Summit’s entire Rogersville rate area, which stretches nearly 100 miles from Rogersville east to West Plains, northeast about 41 miles to serve Marshfield and Lebanon, and 11 miles south to Ava. In addition, the expansion project will potentially bring reliable and clean burning natural gas access to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Houston, Mtn. View, Conway and Phillipsburg communities.
The expansion project will cost about $20 million dollars, officials project. Since coming to Missouri in 2011, Summit has invested nearly $200 million in the state to bring a safe, reliable, clean energy option to communities that might not have otherwise had the choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.