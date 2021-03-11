Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area healthcare workers by offering a free large soft drink or sweet tea Monday through March 19 to any healthcare worker in the drive-thru.
According to company officials, the offer is intended to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of local healthcare workers and recognizes the one-year mark of battling COVID-19 from the frontlines.
“We know that during the toughest of times, we can count on our healthcare heroes to be there for us,” said Rex McMillan, a Springfield area McDonald’s owner/operator. “We hope through this gesture, they know we’re here for them, too, and appreciate the sacrifices they make for us every day, especially over this last year.”
McDonald’s is extending this offer of thanks to local healthcare employees in the drive-thru only. To redeem, healthcare workers must show a valid healthcare ID badge when ordering. No purchase is necessary and hours may vary by location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.