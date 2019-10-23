Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will partner with Arvest Privacy Risk Management staff to offer a free Lunch & Learn presentation on fraud and cybercrime prevention.
Director of Privacy Risk Management Jon Pascoe will give a seminar on mitigating cybercrime threats impacting businesses, nonprofits and public sector entities from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at OzSBI, 408 Washington Ave. Lunch will be provided.
Discussion will include characteristics of fraud, such as how frauds work, victim selection and perpetration methods; protection such as education, enhancements and fraud loss liability; detection such as account monitoring, warning signs and antivirus software; and response such as handling compromised computers and reporting suspicious activity.
The presentation will also include federal law enforcement agency guidance.
Seating is limited. Reservations must be made by Nov. 1; go online to ozsbi.com/events or call 256-9724.
