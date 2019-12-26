During the regular meeting of the West Plains City Council last week, City Administrator Tom Stehn presented a report written to the council by Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) Executive Director Heather Fisher, who was absent due to a family emergency.
Fisher’s report was on the OzSBI’s microloan program, part of he money for these loans is provided by the city of West Plains’ loan fund.
Currently OzSBI has made $151,654 in loans utilizing the city’s fund. The businesses receiving these funds have created 13 full-time and 3 part-time jobs and are located locally.
Through the report, she informed the council that OzSBI currently manages three loan funds, including the city of West Plains, the joint Oregon County and Mammoth Springs fund and the OzSBI Revolving Loan Fund.
New microloans were made in 2019, to help start two business in West Plains. In April 11, a loan of $15,000 was made to help start the home health care business Assist America Home Care Services and on Jan. 10 a $10,000 loan was made to help start the dog grooming business The Dog Wash.
In 2019, OzSBI has loaned out a total of $108,685, the total amount of city of West Plains loan fund loaned out in 2019 was $21,254.
Since 2012, OzSBI has funded 27 loans totaling $485,512 and so far only one loan totaling $7,898 has defaulted.
OzSBI is a non-profit organization which aims to support local entrepreneurs and business owners at all stages in their business development and has various resources and programs available.
For more information on OzSBI and its programs visit www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
