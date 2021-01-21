The Ozarks Small Business Incubator will host a free webinar in conjunction with the Missouri Small Business Development Center at MSU-West Plains and the U.S. Small Business Administration, that will cover updates on disaster loan funding.
The webinar will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 28.
The latest updates on the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Paycheck Protection Program Loan and PPP Loan forgiveness will be discussed. Learn more about the current extension to apply for the EIDL and the process for requesting funding increases for current EIDL loans.
More details for each program will be discussed as the information becomes available from the SBA. Ram Basnet, branch manager and public information officer for the Springfield SBA office, will present the information.
Basnet joined the SBA Kansas City District Office in 2018.
Previously, he worked as a senior financial analyst at Cerner Corporation based out of Legends, Kansas. Prior to Cerner, Basnet served in the U.S. Army. Basnet also worked as a business risk consultant at Deloitte & Touch based out of Manhattan, New York. While at Deloitte, Basnet advised several large national banks on enterprise risk management.
Basnet wears multiple hats at the SBA: As the branch manager in the Springfield office, he markets SBA Programs and Services across 28 counties in southwest Missouri.
He has received dual bachelor's degrees in economics and business management from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and is currently an MBA student at Missouri State University. He is trilingual and is married to his wife Yashima.
To register or to find more information about this webinar and additional OzSBI events, visit ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
