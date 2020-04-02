For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program. Whether it’s a Little League baseball team, high school debate team, marching band, youth cheer squad or a variety of other groups, organizers can sign their group up at uscellular.com/communityconnections to start earning sponsorship support without the need to sell candy bars, wash cars or sell coupon books.
Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups representing youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include taking short surveys, watching videos or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization — up to $1,000 — and the website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.
“Six years ago, we decided that in addition to sponsoring college and professional sports teams across the country, we wanted to support youth programs that provide kids in Missouri with fun and meaningful experiences every day,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Missouri. “We know there are several groups in need of financial support, and by investing in them we can help ensure that all kids get a fair shot to achieve their goals.”
Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,000 groups nationwide. For more information and to view the official rules, visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.
