Arvest Bank officials have announced recent personnel moves designed to bolster its mortgage team in West Plains.
Amy Love has been hired as a mortgage lender in West Plains. In that role, she will serve as a decision-making resource for customers, providing guidance to them in an effort to find solutions tailored for their unique mortgage-related needs, among other responsibilities.
“Amy is no stranger to our community and we are excited to welcome her aboard,” said Joyce James, community market president for Arvest in West Plains. “We know she will provide great service to our customers and, due to her expertise and experience, will be a valuable resource and teammate."
The banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest also provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.
