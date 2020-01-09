Michael and Amanda Osborn are the owners of MMAD Spirits Distillery, soon to open in West Plains.
The Osborns recently received a $25,000 microloan offered through the Ozarks Small Business Incubator to establish their business.
MMAD Spirits Distillery, 1524 Porter Wagoner Blvd., will offer a variety of spirits, including specialized whiskey and rum. An opening date in spring of 2020 is anticipated. Watch the distillery’s Facebook page @MmmadSpiritsDistillery for updates.
Microloans of up to $25,000 are available to qualifying businesses located in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties in Missouri, and Mammoth Spring in Arkansas.
According to OzSBI offiicals, the goal of the microloan program is to stimulate the local economy by providing startup and expansion loans to new and existing businesses. Microloans may be used as direct loans, seed capital or “gap” financing combined with other lending.
The application process is similar to a traditional bank loan application, with good credit and a sound financial plan the main qualifiers.
For more information about OzSBI’s microloan program, visit www.ozsbi.com, or call 417-256-9724.
