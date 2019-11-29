Abel Insurance Agency Inc. opened for business 11 years ago and, after moving locations a few times, the business has settled into its permanent home at 507 N. Elm St. in Mtn. View, just next door to Casey’s.
Owner and producer Linda Burton is joined by Crystal Stoops, producer, and Tiffany Alessi, outside sales. The independent agents, with a combined 35 years of experience, are able to sell multiple insurance products for multiple companies.
According to Abel’s agents, the ability to offer such a variety allows the company to find the perfect fit for each individual clients’ needs.
“We strive for excellent customer service,” said Stoops. “Our customers are a priority here at Abel Insurance where they are welcomed by name and with a smile, we look forward to going into the new year with our current customers, new customers and new companies. We are very thankful for all of our clients.”
Insurance services offered include standard automobile, SR-22 “high risk” automobile, home, renter’s, rental property, farm, boat, RV, ATV, motorcycle, long and short haul trucking and commercial auto and property. And recently, agents note, new companies have been added to those represented by Abel.
Abel Insurance Agency is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To learn more, call 417-934-0128, fax 844-790-0373 or follow “Abel Insurance Agency Inc.” on Facebook.
