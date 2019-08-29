West Plains Bank and Trust Company recently traveled to West Plains area schools for check presentations totaling $25,953.
The money is proceeds raised by the bank’s School Spirit VISA Check Card program. The program, which launched in mid 2012, is in its seventh successful year.
Individual amounts presented to the schools, based on the number of swipes associated with each card design, were: Junction Hill, $1,577; Howell Valley, $1,739; Richards, $2,173; Glenwood, $2,300; Fairview, $2,437 ;and West Plains R-7, $15,727.
According to bank President and CEO David M. Gohn, the program makes it possible for customers to give back to area schools by doing something they likely already do everyday — use a debit card.
“The program is simple,” Gohn said. “Each time our customers pay with a School Spirit VISA check card at a retailer, the bank will add to a donation, which is presented to the school on an annual basis. We are pleased to be the only bank in the area that gives back to the schools.
“Our bank has a commitment to supporting education in our local area. Education is critical to improving our economy and it is rewarding to see our donations help the schools carry out projects for which funding might not otherwise be available. It is clear our customers agree.”
For more check presentation photos watch upcoming editions of the Quill.
