Every year, Missouri 4-H club members participate in programs that help them develop the skills they need to succeed in their lives and careers.
This fall, Tractor Supply Co. stores continue their long-standing partnership with 4-H for the 2019 Fall Paper Clover campaign to let more youths experience 4-H’s youth-led, hands-on programming.
Through Sunday, Tractor Supply Co. customers can participate in the campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout at the Willow Springs store, 915 E. Main St.
The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships to individual Missouri 4-H youth wishing to attend 4-H camps and leadership conferences across the country. The total amount raised determines how many scholarships will be distributed following the campaign.
Since the partnership began in 2010, Tractor Supply Co. and the National 4-H Council have generated more than $14.5 million in funding. The fundraising effort directly supports numerous 4-H programs in Missouri.
