Since 1983, The UPS Store, 1404 Southern Hills Shopping Center, has prided itself on its ability to provide excellent customer service, according owner and President Wynona Miller.
The store is managed by Angela Young, and its lead associate is Linda Driscoll.
While the name “UPS” calls to mind for many a mental image of a large brown box truck, from which a driver in a brown uniform delivers a package to the recipient’s doorstep, Miller says the company offers far more.
“Lots of ‘ings,’” she says, listing them off one by one. “Mailboxing, packing, printing, returning, freighting, brochuring, designing, receiving, direct-mailing, boxing, faxing, consulting, notarizing, shredding, copying, business-carding and, of course, shipping.”
The store has been a member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce since April 2016.
Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information call 256-3027, email store2041@theupsstore.com or visit the website at theupsstore.com/2041.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.