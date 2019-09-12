THE UPS STORE at 1404 Southern Hills Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The business offers mailbox rental, professional shipping and printing services. Call 256-3027. From left: employee Leila Tefft-Doss, Manager Angie Young and employee Linda Driscoll. Rochelle Whitten is also an employee.