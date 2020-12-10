Towne & Country Lighting, the residential and commercial branch of West Plains Electric Supply, has been in business since 1997 at its current location, 906 Porter Wagoner Blvd. Most residents will recognize the bright, sparkling display of light fixtures visible nightly.
Towne & Country is owned by Rick and Sherri Jolliff, managed by their daughter-in-law, Melanie Jolliff.
The business is the only local showroom for lighting fixtures of all types, as well as fully warrantied ceiling fans from Kichler and Quorum, Melanie Jolliff said. They also carry a wide variety of light bulbs and replacement parts and shades, plus floor and table lamps and mirrors.
The business is ready to handle any lighting job, big or small.
"Our customers range from people needing a simple closet light to replace a broken one, to people in the middle of large building or remodeling project and needing help choosing lighting for the entire job," she reminded.
Personal assistance and showroom samples take the guesswork out of choosing just the right fixture to compliment the design and feel of a room.
“When you come in Towne & Country Lighting, there are hundreds of fixtures to look at up close,” Jolliff said. “This helps immensely when trying to determine the size and finish of fixtures, as opposed to guessing at them online.”
Melanie has 24 years of experience helping narrow down the choices to a fixture or fixtures that will suit both individual lighting needs and personal taste.
“Usually we get started with questions about the space that needs lighting, like the size of the room, ceiling height, the size and style of any existing fixture that we can either try to copy or improve upon, and so on,” she explained. “As light bulbs have evolved, that has become another big part of what we do here. We often play 'show and tell' with different bulbs in our display fixtures to demonstrate that different wattage equivalents and Kelvin ratings (colors) can really make all the difference in how a fixture or lamp works for you.”
“If you need help with any facet of lighting and want to come to a store where you can take your time and ask as many questions as you need to feel like you're able to make the best choice, come to Towne & Country Lighting,” she added.
Towne and Country Lighting is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment evenings and weekends. Call 255-1407, visit the Facebook page at “Towne & Country Lighting” or the website at towneandcountrylighting.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.