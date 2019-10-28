Officials with the workforce development office at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will offer a free lunch and learn workshop for biodiesel topics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT).
Titled “Biodiesel: Fueling Missouri’s Economy,” the workshop will cover an overview of petroleum demand, farm and local economies, renewable fuel policies and incentives, the basics of production, feedstocks and fuel quality, as well as best use and practices for biodiesel.
“This workshop is part of our ongoing community education programs and will give participants an overview of the importance of alternative fuel options,” said Sheila Barton, director of workforce development.
The workshop is sponsored by Missouri Soybeans and presented by Hoon Ge, president and founder of MEG Corp. Fuel Consulting. Ge has more than 35 years of experience in the fuel industry. Soybeans are an important driver in Missouri’s economy, and biodiesel fuel is a growing sector of the soybean market.
Lunch will be sponsored by Ozarks Green Energy Development. Seating is limited to the first 25 respondents. To reserve a seat, go to www.eventbrite and search West Plains events. The GOCAT facility is at 395 Jackie D. Garrett Drive in West Plains.
For more information about the lunch and learn, contact Barton at 255-7784 or sheilabarton@missouristate.edu.
For more information about MSU-WP and its academic programs, visit www.wp.missouristate.edu or call the admissions office at 255-7955.
