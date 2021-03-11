West Plains Bank and Trust Company officials announce that local lender Eric Wells has joined Liberty Branch in Mtn. View as market president.
Wells, who is familiar to many in the area, has 19 years of banking experience in the Missouri communities of West Plains, Nixa, Houston and Mtn. View.
According to West Plains Bank and Trust Company President/CEO David M. Gohn, Wells is an excellent fit with the community banking team in Mtn. View.
“Eric has worked most of his career in a community bank, giving him an appreciation of the importance of developing and taking care of customer relationships,” Gohn said. “We have great confidence that he will provide a high degree of personalized service, which customers of our bank have come to expect. We also look forward to having him join us in our community involvement efforts.”
Wells said the decision to join West Plains Bank and Trust Company allows him to return to true community banking.
“I enjoy getting to know clients and figuring out how to best help them meet their financial goals,” he said. “My background primarily consists of working with commercial and agriculture customers. I love visiting with them about their operations and working together to help grow their business.
“I like getting out of the office, going to my customers’ places of business or farms. I have built some great relationships over the years. I always do my best to help match them with the right banking services for their specific needs.”
Originally from Alabama, Wells graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in finance. In 2001, upon marrying his wife Shauna (McVicker) Wells, he moved to Mtn. View and began his career in banking in 2002, working in West Plains.
From West Plains, Wells relocated in 2005 to Nixa, where he worked as a lender. He then moved to Houston in 2007, eventually returning in 2017 to his wife’s hometown of Mtn. View in 2017.
Wells has attended the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School, Dallas, Texas. He also attended the Graduate School of Banking, Boulder, Colo.
His resume also includes a long list of community service: Mtn. View-Birch Tree School Board (current member), City of Houston Industrial Development Board (member), past treasurer for Mtn. View Rotary Club and Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, past Missouri State University-West Plains advisory board member for the Houston campus, Houston Lions Club (past member), youth director of Ozarks Baptist Church in Houston, and current member of First Baptist Church, Mtn. View.
When he’s not helping bank customers or volunteering, Wells has a love of spending time outdoors with his family and working on the farm. He also enjoys flying and holds a commercial pilot’s license.
Wells will work Monday through Friday at West Plains Bank and Trust Company Liberty Branch. To reach him, call 1-417-934-1047 or email eric.wells@westplainsbank.com.
West Plains Bank and Trust Company opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in Southern Missouri. With more than 137 years of service to the local region, West Plains Bank and Trust Company has grown to a $500 million community bank with six locations and two loan production offices, according to officials.
For more information, visit westplainsbank.com or follow West Plains Bank and Trust Company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.