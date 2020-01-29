An entity calling itself the West Plains Award Program has been contacting local businesses, informing them they have won the “Best of West Plains Award,” and local and state officials want business owners to be wary.
The Quill obtained a copy of an email from the so-called program, courtesy of a local business that was targeted in a past year. In comparing that email with others found online, similarities became quickly apparent: The emails open with greeting conveying happiness or pleasure at being able to tell the target of the email that their company, by name, was chosen for the year’s Best of West Plains Awards in a category that describes what the business does.
For example, the Quill has not received such an email but if it did, it would likely be said in the email that the West Plains Daily Quill was chosen for the 2020 Best of West Plains Award in the category of Newspapers.
Some copies of the email add the award, renamed for each business’ respective community operation, was created to “acknowledge the best businesses in our community.” All of them direct the email’s target to the “program’s” website for more information, with a code.
The email may also be signed off as “[Community Name] Business Recognition.”
At first glance, the website seems legitimate, though basic, and even has a frequently asked questions page which says that paying for the award is optional and claims that other organizations require yearly fees for similar awards, while they can provide an award at a one-time cost.
The website then features multiple options for plaques which range in price from $149 to $299.
However, Ozark Awards in West Plains told the Quill that, for the type of plaques being offered to “winning” businesses, the local company would charge between $20 and $30, and that they are aware of businesses and individuals overpaying for plaques.
NO AFFILIATION
The “Awards Program” website claims that it is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, however, when the Quill reached out to the U.S. Chamber, a representative confirmed the chamber has no affiliation with the website or the people running it.
Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Collins and West Plains Community Services Director Todd Shanks both stated that their organizations also have no affiliation with the West Plains Award Program.
“It’s important for West Plains businesses to know not to pay for anything that have not researched or have solicited for,” said Shanks. “If they have any questions they should call the city or the Chamber of Commerce as soon as possible.”
A spokesman for Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Office said that, while the office hasn’t received any complaints about this particular company, it has received similar complaints from others like it in the past and advises business to be careful when giving out personal or payment information.
To contact West Plains City Hall call 256-7176 and for the West Plains Chamber of Commerce call 256-4433.
To file a consumer complaint in Missouri, call 800-392-8222 or visit www.ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.
In Arkansas, call 800-482-8982, email consumer@ArkansasAG.gov, or go online to arkansasag.gov/forms/file-a-consumer-complaint.
