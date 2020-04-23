For over 60 years, West Plains Downtown Revitalization has worked to beautify and host events downtown in an effort to promote tourism and community pride.
The organization is perhaps best known for its monthly downtown strolls, which usually happen during the first weekend of each month.
However, since stay-at-home orders and social distancing practices have been put into place, the recent downtown strolls have been canceled.
“We have events planned out months in advance,” said President Jeremy Nicholas. “Our first concern is for people’s safety and if an event is deemed not safe then we will not do it.”
Nicholas added that he and the Downtown Revitalization board believe that, in light of social distancing guidelines, the usual downtown stroll events aren’t feasible. But the group is looking at new ways to engage people and have safe activities for them.
“One of our biggest focuses this year will be on beautification,” Nicholas said. “There are plenty of flower pots that need replanting and weeds needing to be pulled downtown.” He added the group is looking for community volunteers to help out and do what they can to make downtown a little better.
West Plains Downtown Revitalization has been a member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce since 2003.
Last December, the organization partnered with the city of West Plains Utility Department to host the second annual Downtown in December event; despite cold temperatures it drew out 200 to 300 people over the course of the night. The events included a “Snowball Drop”, live music and prize giveaways.
On Monday, the West Plains City Council approved $12,000 to continue funding the WPDR for another year.
“We’re thankful for the continued support from the city and we’re excited in moving forward on projects and events that we have planned for this year,” Nicholas said.
For more information visit www.wpdrinc.org or follow the group’s Facebook page @WPDTR.
