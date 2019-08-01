Chronic kidney care patients facing the challenge of dialysis treatment can find treatment and support services at Fresenius Kidney Care, 803 Broadway in West Plains.
The clinic has been in business for five years and is a division of Fresenuius Medical Care North America, which provides services to about 190,000 patients with kidney disease yearly, either in their homes or at one of 2,400 facilities.
The Broadway clinic is managed by Regional Vice President Tina Eddy, Director of Operations Tosha Baldwin, Clinic Manager Jennifer Girdley and Medical Director Dr. Stephen Garcia of Springfield Nephrology Associates.
The clinic has 10 employees, and has achieved 5 Diamond Patient Safety Program status since 2017.
“Our dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education and lifestyle support services,” Girdley said.
“Fresenius Kidney Care is a leader in kidney care technology and innovation and have highly-trained and skilled kidney care teams who care for patients with chronic kidney disease,” she added. “We help people with both the physical and emotional challenges of kidney disease so they can lead meaningful and fulfilling lives and continue doing the things that matter most to them.”
The company focuses on educating patients to help them understand options and modalities available to them so their treatment can fit their individual needs and lifestyle, said Girdley.
“While the West Plains clinic only provides in-center hemodialysis at this time, Fresenius Kidney Care also offers home dialysis and helps patients find ways to dialyze at home while providing them with support and superior care,” she explained. “Choosing home dialysis can mean fewer food restrictions, greater scheduling flexibility, less frequent transportation challenges and better outcomes.”
The clinic has the capacity to provide treatment to 88 patients in Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Douglas and Ozark counties in Missouri and Fulton County in Arkansas.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the clinic, call 255-1413, visit www.freseniuskidneycare.com or find them on Facebook, @FreseniusKidneyCare.
