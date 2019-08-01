FRESENIUS KIDNEY CARE has been in business at 803 Broadway for five years, achieving the 5 Diamond Patient Safety Program status since 2017. The dialysis treatment clinic has 10 employees and has the capacity to provide treatment to 88 patients in Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Douglas and Ozark counties in Missouri and Fulton County in Arkansas. Hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 255-1413, visit www.freseniuskidneycare.com or find the company on Facebook, @FreseniusKidneyCare. From left: registered nurse Connie Yeager, certified clinical hemodialysis technician Angelica Rolon, Clinic Manager Jennifer Girdley, certified clinical hemodialysis technicians Marcie Perkins and Sabrina Casey, Kristi Conchinha and registered nurse Kathy Burns.