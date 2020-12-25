Innovators within the Delta region are invited to complete an application for the upcoming Delta I-Fund cohort, set to kick off virtually Jan. 23.
All early-stage entrepreneurs and innovators throughout the Delta Regional Authority territory, which includes Howell and surrounding counties on both sides of the Missouri-Arkansas border, as well as Wright, Carter, Reynolds and Ripley counties, are encouraged to apply.
The application deadline is Jan. 3; forms may be completed at www.f6s.com/deltaifund/apply.
Each selected team will have access to three no-cost resources: 12 weeks of one-on-one virtual lean startup training, a dedicated, paid mentor from the industry and $7,500 in non-dilutive technical assistance.
For more information, contact Amy Hopper at amy.hopper@winrock.org or 501-280-3081.
