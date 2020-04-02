Simmons Bank in West Plains, formerly known as Landmark Bank, continued its support of higher education in the Ozarks by donating the final installment of its pledge for Missouri State University-West Plains’ Endowed Professorship of Business.
Bank officials made the final payment of their $25,000 dollar pledge last month, university officials said. The pledge was paid over a five-year period.
The funds helped university officials raise the $250,000 minimum needed in donations and pledges to endow the institution’s third professorship.
“It’s an honor to support Missouri State-West Plains and to see first hand the amazing educational opportunities provided right here in West Plains,” said John Plummer, community president at Simmons Bank. “I encourage everyone to learn more about Missouri State-West Plains and see why they are the best-kept secret in education.”
MSU-WP Chancellor Shirley Lawler said university officials are very appreciative of the support they have received from Plummer and Simmons Bank through the years.
“Without the generosity of donors like John and Simmons Bank, the university would not be able to provide the excellent programs of study that are offered to our students or be able to attract the outstanding faculty members who teach at our institution,” she said. “John is not only a strong financial supporter of Missouri State-West Plains, he also gives of his time and expertise by serving on various committees at the university, as well as sponsoring multiple events on this campus.
“Missouri State-West Plains is able to offer our students so many opportunities, thanks to the great support of individuals and businesses like John Plummer and Simmons Bank,” she added.
Since its establishment, the professorship has been awarded to Cathy Proffitt-Boys, associate professor of agriculture/entrepreneurship and division chair of applied technology, business and public service.
For more information about giving to the university, visit wp.missouristate.edu/development or call 255-7240.
