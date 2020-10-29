The last installment of a free webinar series aimed at improving small farm profitability, “Value Added Opportunities for Fruit Crops,” will be held tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. The topic is methods of preparing and preserving crops to extend the selling season, therefore enhancing marketability and profits.
Participants may register by going online to www.eventbrite.com and searching for “American Small Farm Webinar.” The series is sponsored by the Ozark Farmers Agricultural Cooperative in partnership with the University of Missouri Extension and Missouri State University Darr College of Agriculture.
It is offered in place of the cooperative's annual conference, Bringing Back the American Small Farm, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonight’s presentation, the third of the series by MU Extension Horticulture Field Specialist Patrick Byers, will include preservation methods such making jellies, syrups, wine, juices and health product ingredients like drink additives.
Byers will pay a visit to the Three Oaks Farm certified kitchen, owned by Patrice Jennings and her husband, Craig, who offer their products each week at "Go Farm" Farmers Market in West Plains.
Certified kitchens must meet food safety standards and be inspected by the county health department, enabling producers to legally sell their products at stores and restaurants. Additional certifications to meet standards in canning acidic products like salsas or tomato sauces may be obtained by completing an FDA-approved course in acidified foods manufacturing, Jennings added.
Three Oaks Farm makes jams, jellies and syrups, with most of their fruit either grown at the farm or sourced locally. Blackberry, raspberry and strawberry products are made from berries grown at the farm, and blueberry, peach and Concord grape preserves, apple spice jelly and apple pie syrup are made from local producers whenever possible.
Certified kitchens are sometimes available for rent, but there is a definite advantage to having a facility on one’s property. "That's the edge when you have a certified kitchen," Jennings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.