McDonald’s has launched what officials are describing as a new and easier way to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
Round-Up for RMHC is touted as an innovative technology that offers customers the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar.
With the option available at approximately 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, customers now have an easier and more convenient way to donate to RMHC and help families with ill or injured children stay together with home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities near to the medical care they need at leading hospitals, said company officials.
The new technology allows customers to round up for RMHC year-round at the digital self-order kiosk and the front counter, regardless of what payment method they prefer. Customers simply select the “Round-Up for RMHC” button at checkout on the kiosks or let the cashier at the front counter know they would like to round up their purchase.
“With every cent donated to RMHC, McDonald’s customers are providing families something priceless, time together, and we cannot thank them enough for their support and generosity,” said West Plains McDonald’s Owner/Operator & Missouri Advertising Co-Op President Andi Hilburn-Vaini. “Round-Up for RMHC makes giving easier and we hope this innovative approach to fundraising will continue to support Ronald McDonald House Charities for many years to come.”
To highlight how each donation benefits RMHC families, McDonald’s also unveiled a new “Menu of Moments.”
Company officials explained that even the smallest of donations can make a big difference to families, spending time together in a ‘home-away-from-home.’ For example, they said, 92 cents can help allow a parent to read a bedtime story to their sick child, 42 cents can help provide 10 minutes for a family to sing together and 21 cents can help ensure five minutes of laughter with the entire family.
For families with children receiving medical treatment, it’s those moments, those minutes, those nights with each other that give them the strength and support they need.
“We could not achieve our mission of providing families a place to stay while their child undergoes medical treatment without support from the community and corporate partners like McDonald’s,” said Sheila Musolino, president and CEO, RMHC. “Round-Up for RMHC will support the expansion of core programs and services to help families find strength and comfort when they need it most.”
It costs an average of $80 a night to house a family; in 2018, RMHC provided more than 2.5 million overnight stays in communities around the world, saving families over $930 million in food and lodging costs.
For decades, the RMHC Donation Box program inside McDonald’s restaurants has been a convenient way for customers to donate spare change at the point of purchase, and they are not going away. While customer donations to the collection boxes remain significant, there has been a drop, said officials, noting in 2018, those contributions decreased by 15%.
As part of its continued commitment to innovation and technology, McDonald’s developed Round-Up for RMHC to serve as an additional donation option for customers as society becomes increasingly cashless. The convenience and simplicity of Round-up for RMHC has been well received in restaurants where the company has tested it, with customers already donating $2.2 million, helping to provide many priceless nights together for families across the U.S., officials observed.
To learn more about Round-Up for RMHC at McDonald’s, visit www.RMHC.org/mcdonaldsgiving.
