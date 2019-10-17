HOWELL-OREGON ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE has been in business since 1939, established under the depression-era Rural Electrification Act of 1936, which provided federal loans for the installation of electric lines in rural America. The funding was managed by electric cooperatives like Howell-Oregon. Today Howell-Oregon’s staff of 82 serves about 24,000 customers in Douglas, Ozark, Texas, Shannon, Howell and Oregon counties.