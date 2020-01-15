Ozarks Medical Center officials announced Wednesday the hospital system has added two new leaders to its Finance Department: Vice President of Finance Nichole Cook and Controller Christopher Strick.
“As OMC continues to grow, so does our responsibility to manage revenue to best benefit our patients and community,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller. “With the addition of leaders like Nichole and Chris, we are confident that they will be strong contributors to the steadfast growth of our organization.”
Cook brings extensive experience in all aspects of hospital accounting and financial management to OMC, said officials. Prior to joining OMC, she served as chief financial officer (CFO) at the Ohio Hospital for Psychiatry, Columbus; and prior to that as CFO at the Cedar Ridge Behavioral System and Controller of Deaconess Health System, both in Oklahoma City.
She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University-Stillwater, having earned a degree in business administration, with a concentration in accounting.
A native of Oklahoma and a lifelong resident of the Midwest, Cook and her family enjoy country living and look forward to many road trips to explore the lakes and rivers of the Ozarks. Her husband in particular is looking forward to enjoying their new farm.
Strick brings 16 years of experience as a finance and accounting manager to OMC. Previously, he served as senior director of finance at Novelle Health and as manager of finance and accounting at McKesson Practice Management Services, both of Oldsmar, Fla.
Strick has relocated from Tampa with his wife and children. After a recent vacation to the Ozarks, he and his wife looked into career opportunities here and said they were impressed with the community focus of the board of directors and coworkers at OMC.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
