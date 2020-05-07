Rest assured, we’re here to help.
We’re opening Cedarhurst of West Plains to provide truly person-directed care, taking the time to know and support each resident as an individual, providing them with care that’s as unique as they are. Whether in assisted living or memory care, our caring, compassionate staff, first-rate amenities, beautiful environment and welcoming, supportive atmosphere will make Cedarhurst a secure, enriching place to live.
At every Cedarhurst community, individual attention informs almost everything we do. You’ll see it in the wide array of tailored activities and programs we’ve designed to engage and delight. Hear it in the warm interactions between our compassionate staff and our residents. Taste it in a special dish prepared by our chef from a resident’s favorite recipe. And feel it in every apartment, as well as our beautiful outdoor courtyard.
Experience the Cedarhurst Difference with:
Connective Technology: Assuring families and residents stay connected and informed about their loved ones’ ongoing care and wellness
Exceptional, Compassionate Staff: Our warm, welcoming staff values first names and personal relationships with residents and their families too
Person-Directed Care: The personal preferences of each individual are front and center, and each resident decides their daily schedule
On-site EmpowerMe Wellness: Pharmacy and one-on-one physical, occupational and speech therapy services are fully integrated and part of the daily routine.
ASSISTED LIVING
Our approach to assisted living is shaped by respect and understanding of the unique lives of our residents. Together, we work with you, your family and your physicians to determine what aspects of your life you want or need additional assistance with, encouraging independence, dignity and individuality.
MEMORY CARE
As a memory care community, we not only take care of each resident’s needs, we provide important resources to treat memory loss. Only Cedarhurst cares for the memory of each resident with inclusive, custom-tailored programming versus traditional memory care. A physician and nurse practitioner see our residents every week and get to know them personally, and our staff is specially trained by a certified dementia practitioner.
FOUNDERS CLUB SPECIAL DISCOUNTS
It’s not too early to reserve your apartment. Plus, we’re offering a limited-time opportunity to enjoy substantial discounts and recognition as a member of the Cedarhurst of West Plains Founders Club:
- First choice of apartment floor plan and location.
- A portion of the community fee will be applied to your rent ($1,500 value).
- One year of free monthly visits to our beauty salon/barber shop ($600 value).
- One year of free personal laundry.
- A recognition plaque placed outside your apartment door.
- A special Founders Club reception.
- A total value of $3,000.
With exceptional staff, amenities, comfort and care, you can rest assured that Cedarhurst of West Plains will provide all life’s necessities and more. If you have questions, we’re always here to help. Just call 417-815-3821 for more information.
Cedarhurst of West Plains is at 1521 U.S. 63. For more information visit the website, cedarhurstwestplains.com.
