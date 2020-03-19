For 13 years Bob Wallen has been providing plumbing services to West Plains and the surrounding area.
“I enjoy what I do,” said Wallen, owner of Bob’s Plumbing, a member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce since 2009. “I enjoy the challenge of it.”
Wallen started his plumbing business in March 2007 when he decided he wanted to be his own boss.
“I felt a need,” Wallen said. “Folks needed a high standard of quality and customer service.”
Bob keeps busy and his wife Nancy goes on many of the service jobs with him.
“We work big and small jobs,” Wallen said. “The only thing I don’t do is new construction. Service work keeps me busy enough.”
Looking forward to the future, Wallen said that Bob’s Plumbing plans to stay the course.
“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing,” Wallen said. “Maybe family members will take over the business in the future.” He has two grandsons, Scotty and Scooter, who he says sometimes help him out on jobs.
Bob’s Plumbing can be reached at 257-7949. For plumbing emergencies, call 293-7949.
