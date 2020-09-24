Officials announce that all Missouri Job Centers have reopened to the public.
All Missouri Job Centers closed to the public in March when Gov. Mike Parson closed state office buildings due to COVID-19. Reopening Missouri Job Centers in a safe and responsible manner has been an important part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Return Strong initiative to help Missourians skill up and get back to work, said officials.
Although Missouri Job Centers are open, it’s still important that customers call before visiting, said officials. Some centers will continue to operate by appointment only, and centers may close down unexpectedly due to COVID-19 exposure.
Centers open for in-person services will adhere to social distancing and other protocols for the safety of staff and visitors. Job centers will follow local health guidelines, including mandatory mask ordinances in cities and counties with the restrictions. Job seekers and displaced workers can still access services by phone at 888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.
Displaced workers may be eligible to receive free training vouchers of up to $4,000 to skill up or retrain. Job center staff are prepared to assist those receiving unemployment benefits with their required weekly job search activities, as well as with training opportunities, career services and resume writing.
Through September, the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will celebrate Workforce Development Month by raising awareness for its job training and career advancement initiatives. In addition to opening the remaining closed job centers, this month, the department launched the state’s new Missouri Apprentice Connect portal, will host virtual job fairs, and host the annual Chief Local Elected Officials Summit.
Learn more about Return Strong at jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.
Find all of Missouri’s full-service Job Centers at jobs.mo.gov/sites/jobs/files/owd-jc-map_03-26-2020.pdf.
