Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., the parent corporation of Southern Bank based in Poplar Bluff, and Central Federal Bancshares Inc., the parent corporation of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association of Rolla, has announced a merger in which Southern Missouri will acquire Central in an all-cash transaction.
As part of the transaction, Central Federal will be merged with and into Southern Bank.
“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to serve Rolla, Missouri, and we look forward to welcoming the customers and staff of Central Federal Savings & Loan to our Southern Bank family,” said Southern Missouri President and CEO Greg Steffens. “As the home to the Missouri University of Science & Technology, a nationally-recognized, highly-selective institution focusing on a number of fields of study that will drive economic growth in coming decades, we see the Rolla community as poised for growth and one where we expect our products and services to be well-received.”
Central operates one location. As of Sept. 30, 2019, Central’s consolidated assets were $69 million, including loans, net of allowance of $53 million, while deposits totaled $46 million.
Southern Missouri operates 47 locations in Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois, and reported consolidated assets Sept. 30, 2019, of about $2.3 billion, including loans, net, of $1.9 billion, and total deposits of $1.9 billion.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions, Central shareholders will receive $15.90 in cash for each share of Central common stock, subject to adjustment for Central’s capital at closing.
The deal is valued at approximately $24.0 million, inclusive of the retirement of debt outstanding under Central’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
“Southern Missouri itself was originally a savings and loan association, and we retain an understanding of the needs and expectations of the customers of these organizations, as well as the commitment to service by their team members,” said Steffens.
“We are truly excited to be merging with Southern Missouri, an institution that has served the financial needs of America’s Heartland for over 130 years, in a transaction that will benefit our shareholders, our customers, our employees and our community,” said Central President and CEO William Stoltz. “The merger will provide our customers with a greatly expanded array of products, services and locations.”
Southern Missouri and Central anticipate completion of the transaction late in the second calendar quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.
