Open since July 1, 2019, The Dragonfly Bed and Breakfast, 1101 W. Fourth St. in Mtn. View, is owned by DeDe Conner.
The Dragonfly is less than a half mile from West Side Park, about a mile from downtown Mtn. View, and within an hour's drive of popular outdoor destinations like Alley Spring Mill, Round Spring and other recreation areas on the Eleven Point and Current rivers in Howell and Shannon counties.
The location, on a spacious property at the outskirts of town, has five bedrooms and can accommodate up to 17 guests, with nightly rates and discounts for extended stays, and breakfast served daily. The Dragonfly may also be rented as a venue for celebrations like wedding receptions, family gatherings or holiday parties.
An outside seating area with a pergola and firepit adds to the cozy but spacious and welcoming “country in town” ambience of The Dragonfly.
Follow the bed and breakfast on Facebook and Instagram @thedragonflybedandbreakfast. To make reservations, call 417-247-0084.
