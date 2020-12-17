LOOK FOR THE OL' RED TRUCK to find The Dragonfly Bed and Breakfast, on Fourth Street off of U.S. 60 or off of Pine Street in Mtn. View. Owner DeDe Conner, left, and daughter Kore Duncan show off a Christmas-themed display. The bed and breakfast has also hosted a live Nativity scene this holiday season, with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies and will enter the scene in the Mtn. View Christmas parade on Saturday. Follow the business on Facebook and Instagram @thedragonflybedandbreakfast. To make reservations, call 417-247-0084.