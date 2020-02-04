It’s time to drag the rusty swiftwalkers and knackered dandy horses down from the attic, and get them ready for a rideabout.
Michael Hullinger is the proud owner of West Plains Bike Shop in downtown West Plains. The shop will offer new and used bikes, service and repair, as well a wealth of information for those new to biking or just thinking about getting started.
West Plains Bike Shop will be an official dealer of Giant and Canondale bicycles, two brands among the top in the cycling world.
“It’s thrilling to have two such huge companies show faith in a small upstart shop,” Hullinger said.
Michael grew up on a farm in Nebraska, and said, he, like most children, was constantly on a bicycle — but bike-riding was not something he ever saw himself doing competitively.
Then in 2007, a change in friends group led to him becoming a serious cyclist.
“When this new group of friends started biking, I was reluctant at first,” Michael said, joking, “I just knew they were going to want me to wear spandex shorts.”
In biking he found a passion.
Hullinger went on to ride competitively at the University of Missouri where obtained a Bachelor of Science in forestry. That degree brought him a job with the Missouri Department of Conservation, and that job brought him to West Plains.
“I was so excited to move to the Ozarks, I thought there would be a million mountain biking trails because it’s such a naturally perfect place for it,” Michael said. However, he arrived and was very disappointed to find very few established trails, and even fewer mountain bikers.
He was pleased to discover the Ozark Trail that runs very near Pomona allows mountain bikes. It was while riding that very trail with a friend that the idea to open a bike shop was born.
“We had just hit that mid-ride high, and almost in unison we said, ‘We should open a bike shop!’ So we rode along and worked out exactly what the shop would look like,” Hullinger said.
Cut to one year later, and West Plains Bike Shop is open for business.
“It was important to me to be taken seriously, and trusted, as a repair technician. So I enrolled in the Barnett Bicycle Institute in Colorado Springs to become certified,” he added.
In addition to the shop, Hullinger is looking to start an interscholastic mountain biking team that will compete with other teams from around the state. The team will be associated with the newly formed Missouri Interscholastic Cycling Leage (MICL) as well as the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). More information on the mountain biking team will be provided as it becomes available.
“February is not the month that people are typically thinking about their bikes, but it is a great time to bring them in for an annual service so they are ready to go when spring hits,” Hullinger suggested.
“It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the people of West Plains,” he concluded. “My hope is to offer an experience that can’t be replicated in a big box or online environment.”
West Plains Bike Shop is located at 313 Washington Ave., and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.
