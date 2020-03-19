Summit Natural Gas of Missouri announced this week the company has suspended service disconnections to customers who are having a hard time paying their bill through April 30.
At that time the company will evaluate whether to extend the suspension.
“Right now, our top priority is protecting the health and wellbeing of our customers and the communities we serve, which is why we are suspending service disconnections to any customers who are struggling to pay their heating bill,” said Phil Marcum, head of business development for Summit. "The COVID-19 pandemic is causing uncertainty across the country, the last thing our community members should be worried about is whether they can afford to keep their heat on, have gas to cook their food or hot water to take a shower.”
Customers struggling to pay their bills should visit summitnaturalgas.com/paymentassistance for a list of agencies that can provide financial assistance.
Summit is committed to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of its customers, team members and communities it serves, said officials. In addition to the temporary suspension of service disconnections, Summit is taking precautionary measures including asking customers if they have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who has been so staff can take necessary precautions when visiting their home.
Summit has also instituted a mandatory work-from-home policy for all team members who are able, is providing enhanced health and safety guidelines to staff who interact with customers, and has implemented company travel restrictions.
More information about Summit’s response to COVID-19 is available at summitnaturalgas.com/COVID19Update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.