Romans 8:31-32 What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all-how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things?
In every situation that confronts us, we have the option of facing a crisis with hope or fear.
The circumstance is the constant that might not change regardless of our emotion. But depending on our response, we empower the situation to control us.
I have found that fear freezes my ability to think or act, but hope broadens my horizon to recognize viable options. Fear robs me of contentment, but hope fills my life with peace.
Abraham Lincoln once said, "I reckon that a man is only as happy as he decides to be," which brings us back to St. Paul's first question, "What shall we say to these things?"
Although we cannot control the events of life, our outlook on life events is left to our choosing!
