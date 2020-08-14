Ozarks Christian Academy, 210 Allen Street, partnered with the U.S.D.A. "Farmers to Families" Food Box Program for 10 weeks this summer. This program was designed to help families and farmers impacted by the CoVid pandemic. During this time 25,000 gallons of milk; 8,000 produce boxes; 5,000 dairy boxes; and a truckload of bread were all distributed.
OCA would like to add special thanks to the West Plains Police Department, Councilwoman Jessica Nease, and Dr. Aaron and Kelly Mills for assistance with the heavy traffic. Special thanks to the West Plains Fire Department for the use of traffic cones and Rental Supply of West Plains for a deep discount for the forklift so we could serve families as quickly as possible. Thousands of families were served as a result of this program and it took the help of many people to run the food distribution for our community.
Ozarks Christian Academy is located at 210 Allen St. in West Plains. For more information, call 417-255-1622.
