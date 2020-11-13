November is a month for Thanksgiving! Sadly, things will be hard this year.
Our traditions may be disrupted, and we will miss those large gatherings with family and friends. As we look ahead to Thanksgiving, may we consider how giving thanks every day is important. In fact, it may hold the key to coping with these challenging times.
John Henry Jowett, a British preacher of the early 1900s, said, “Gratitude is a vaccine, an antitoxin and an antiseptic.”
What could that mean? Consider these three and how they work: A vaccine prevents disease. It stimulates a person’s immune system to develop protection from a disease so it never takes hold. An antitoxin neutralizes a specific toxin that has already entered the body. Think of a tetanus shot. The antibodies injected stop the toxins (poisons) produced by the disease. An antiseptic is applied to living tissue, and it stops or slows the growth of microorganisms which cause infection. It stops infection from entering the body.
Gratitude is like a vaccine: It prevents the invasion of a discouraged, bitter spirit.
Gratitude is like an antitoxin: It stops the growth of cynicism, faultfinding and grumbling.
Gratitude is like an antiseptic: It is cleansing, healing and stops selfish attitudes.
Take time each and every day to thank God for the blessings showered upon you. Make time to thank others for their friendship, their support, their presence in your life. As we are grateful, we can sense God’s strength helping us cope with loss and sadness.
May we remember and follow the Apostle Paul’s words from I Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Rejoice always and delight in your faith; be unceasing and persistent in prayer; in every situation (no matter what the circumstances) be thankful and continually give thanks to God; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.” (Amplified Bible)
