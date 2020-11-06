Editor’s note: This is the conclusion of a five-part series on “Being Love.” Previous installments were published Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30.
This is my final segment covering 1 Corinthians chapter 13 verses 4-8. I wanted to share some thoughts that I felt Holy Spirit recently shared with my heart, and I feel that this continues from my last segment but especially, shines a light on the division that our country faces right now regarding the political climate and recent election.
It is so easy to sum up people sometimes by a single element of their personality or their belief system. There is perhaps nothing more polarizing than religion or politics.
This is why I want to share this last segment of scripture and then elaborate on some things I feel like God was dealing with me personally on.
“Love bears all things [regardless of what comes], believes all things [looking for the best in each one], hopes all things [remaining steadfast during difficult times], endures all things [without weakening]. Love never fails [it never fades nor ends].”
One of the things that really stands out in this segment of scripture is “looking for the best in each one.” It struck me the other day how that we can often so easily write off a person because they do not agree with our political viewpoint. As I stated earlier, we sum up the entirety of a person based on the fact that they don’t share our political interests or religious interests.
The question a believer should ask themselves is, “How does this behavior create an opportunity to share the gospel or to show the love of Christ or honor a person as a fellow believer?”
In truth, it doesn’t. In fact, to write off a person because of differences of opinion alone, is allowing love to fail. It is not enduring or staying steadfast in love, it is allowing our emotions and our opinions to rule our lives instead of the unconditional love of God.
We aren’t responsible for how nonbelievers think or act. We are not even responsible for arguing with believers about their political viewpoints to align with our own. We are however, responsible as to how we as followers of Jesus Christ act towards one another and nonbelievers alike. In this, I felt very strongly that God was speaking to me about learning to find things I can love and admire in someone that has a completely polar opposite political or even religious view from myself whether they were a Christian or a nonbeliever.
In fact, I believe that God was directing me to bear things that would normally make me feel offended in order to connect with those that have a religious or political position I would have nothing in common with. This was to be the case whether they are a professed Christian or a nonbeliever. Why? Because unconditional love doesn’t fail. It doesn’t begin and end with my opinions of another person. Unconditional love starts and ends with God’s viewpoint and His love. So, if God can love a person that does not share my political views or even my faith, why should I as a Christian not follow His lead?
How could I ever expect someone to respond to the love and goodness of God in an act of repentance or even to convince another believer of the validity of my political position, if the very person who is supposed to be an ambassador of God cannot demonstrate it? How can we preach the peace of God and that we are not given to a spirit of fear but of love and sound mind, if we are at odds with, angry at, and mentally unsettled by a Christian with a differing political opinion or a nonbeliever exhibiting behaviors that a nonbeliever would normally exhibit?
One of my favorite authors and ministers is Shawn Bolz. He once said, “You will never have authority over what you don’t love.”
I am not sure there is not a truer statement. If we want people to listen to us, hear us, and perhaps even one day agree with us, seeing us as an authoritative voice and source on any particular thing, it will not come through arguments and battle. It will come through speaking truth with love and having grace and respect for even those who vehemently oppose us.
We must learn to let the unconditional love of God lead us and speak the loudest from our lips, because in the end our opinions and viewpoints may fail, but God’s love never fails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.