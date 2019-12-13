The Holy Spirit: God’s marvelous transformation
Luke 1:34-35 Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man? 35 And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.
Familiar with the ancient prophecy of Isaiah 7:14, “Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel,” Mary was quick to speculate about the miraculous implication of Gabriel's message, “How can this be?” and for 2,000 years, men have echoed her question.
In response, the angel provided a three-part answer, “The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee... and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee.... therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.”
The first explanation was self-explanatory. Mary would be confronted by God's Holy Spirit. However, the second part was divinely and intimately unique, “The power of the Highest shall overshadow thee,” which we must consider.
In the original Greek, the word “overshadow” was episkiazō — to cast a shadow on or envelop. But the greater significance is explained in a Bible commentary, “The Holy Spirit exerted creative energy upon the womb of the virgin Mary and impregnated her.”
This understanding is true in light of Mary's response, “Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word.” In the Hebrew, a handmaid or "dü'-lā" was a female slave subject to her master's desire as Hagar was to Abraham's.
In a spiritual sense, Mary was surrendering physically to be used by God in a carnal way so that the "holy thing” born of her would be called the Son of God!
Here again, Gabriel used the most unusual expression of “holy thing” rather than speaking of a child since God's Son was not ordinary in any human sense without having a natural or biological father. Instead, Mary's offspring was a divine anomaly uniquely described as being a “Holy Thing.”
Amazingly, the same “overshadowing” of the Holy Spirit is recorded earlier in Scripture: “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep…. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” (Genesis 1:1-2)
Just as Mary was created in advance to be “overshadowed,” God created the Heavens and the Earth for the same purpose, waiting for the Holy Spirit’s input to obliterate the reign of Chaos in the Cosmos. Only when the Holy Spirit “moved upon” the vast span of Creation (the waters) did order suddenly arise out of disorder.
In Genesis 1:2, the original word for “moved upon" was the Hebrew term “rä·khaf'” — to relax and hover on. Again, we recognize the intimacy of the primal creation being joined with God's Holy Spirit in a secondary conceptual act!
This is the point! Without the input of God's Holy Spirit, Mary's womb would have remained as dead as the primordial creation of heaven and earth which was originally without form or void, similar to the lives of people without purpose, pattern or hope.
Keeping this thought, consider the account of the creation of man: “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul. ” (Genesis 2:7)
The subsequent addition of God's “breath,” Hebrew: nĕshamah — spirit, was required to transform Adam from a dead lump of clay into a living soul that housed God's image.
What about the prophecy of Ezekiel in the valley of dry bones? “So I prophesied as I was commanded: and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold a shaking, and the bones came together, bone to his bone. And when I beheld, lo, the sinews and the flesh came up upon them, and the skin covered them above: but there was no breath in them?” (Ezekiel 37:7-8)
As a secondary act, God commanded Ezekiel to “Prophesy to the breath (Hebrew: rü'·akh — spirit); prophesy, son of man, and say to it, ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: Come, breath, from the four winds and breathe into these slain, that they may live.’” (Ezekiel 37:9 NIV)
Except for the inclusion of God's Spirit, those restored bodies would have remained lifeless on the ground to rot a second time.
In conclusion, let us return to the miraculous birth of that “Holy Thing” which would be called the Son of God. Appearing after the crucifixion and the resurrection, Jesus told his disciples to preach the Gospel, and “then he took a deep breath and breathed into them. 'Receive the Holy Spirit,' he said.” (John 20:22 MSG)
Initially, Jesus was commissioning witnesses; however, 50 days later at Pentecost, God's Holy Spirit arrived to transform that same ragtag group of followers into the Church of Jesus Christ, His Bride.
This holiday season, have you permitted the arrival of God’s Holy Spirit in your life as you celebrate the Christ Child? If not, then Christmas is only a dead memory without purpose. However, God’s plan for Christmas was that “the people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.” (Isaiah 9:2)
Only Heaven knows what marvelous transformation God can accomplish through the creative power of His Holy Spirit in your life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.