During this time of quarantine, the Curry Street church of Christ congregation and leadership has extended an open invitation for the public to come study with them online.
While many places are closed down for the foreseeable future, the church will continue to offer its sermons and classes online via its Online Academy of Biblical Studies website that can be reached by typing in OABS.org, said officials.
The livestream begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Larry Yarber presenting a lesson on “Subjective Faith/Personal Faith,” and at 6 p.m., Hank Lawrence will present a lesson on “Faith Healers and COVID-19.”
The livestream link is media.oabs.org/hls.php?media=currystreet.m3u8 or check out archived classes and sermons at oabs.org/Archives/currystreet/2020.
Questions will be taken from the public during this time and via the livestream. Questions can be submitted to currycofc@centurytel.net or by calling 256-3925. Visit the website at cschurchofchrist.church for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.