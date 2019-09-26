Winona House of Prayer will hold an Ol’ Fashioned Dinner on the Grounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, Highway 19 North, Winona.
All are invited to bring a lunch, lawn chairs, musical instruments, family and friends to the free, all-ages event, which will feature games, prizes, live music and fellowship.
For more information call 573-325-8195
