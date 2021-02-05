This week, the Lord brought to my mind the scriptures where David talks to God about desiring to know Him greater and to go into a place of greater intimate relationship with Him.
I have been writing along those lines the past several weeks and I find myself at a place feeling David. A place where I want my daily life to be filled more with God Himself and the things of God over the other distractions I have in life.
Psalm 27:4 New King James Version (NKJV): One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple.”
When it comes to desiring more of the Lord, it is often an area of our lives as Christians in which we lack greatly.
Oftentimes as Christians, we want to equate works with relationship, thinking that we have to stay busy doing things in order to please God and to connect with God. While Jesus has called us to works of obedience, it is not the works of obedience themselves that produce an intimate relationship. Obeying the commandments of Christ is just a natural byproduct of intimate love relationship with Him.
We sometimes forget, as Christians, that it was God’s idea to reach down when we were his enemies and to draw us near to him through His goodness by showing His love. Some Christians have been “saved” so long and focusing on “working” for God to show relational connection, that they have come to think that salvation was their idea and that they chose God rather than God choosing them.
The first Epistle of John, chapter 4 puts it like this: It not that we loved God, but that he first loved us. Our ability to love God is contingent upon the revelation to our hearts of His love towards us:
1 John 4:10 (NKJV): In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.
Intimacy and deeper relationship come simply by abiding in God and in His love. The word “abide” simply means to remain in, to live in, to rest in. There is actually no work to experiencing love, but experiencing love will produce good works in us.
That is why so often I comment and even preach on Ephesians chapter 1, where Paul gives an apostolic prayer:
Ephesians 1:15-19 (NKJV): Prayer for Spiritual Wisdom — Therefore I also, after I heard of your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, do not cease to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers: that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give to you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him, the eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that you may know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of His power toward us who believe, according to the working of His mighty power.
Paul writes here about his continuing prayer that we would come to revelation and knowledge by supernatural means of the Spirit of God, the truth concerning our life’s purpose and destiny, how Jesus sees us with such great value as to see us an an inheritance given by the Father and the greatness of His power towards us who belong to Him.
All of these things are truths that speak volumes about the heart of God towards us, His great love for us and His plans and purposes for our lives. All of these things are full of treasures that are unlocked through intimate relationship and friendship with God.
David understood this and it is why he desired to spend more time knowing God and abiding in His presence. This is where we reveal the hidden things of God. In the innermost secret place with God.
This is my prayer for you, the reader, today: That God will reveal more of Himself to you, increasing your desire to know Him more.
Nathan Ogden is an associate pastor at His Place House of Worship in West Plains.
