This week, Jerry Sousley of Camdenton became the new pastor of Central Calvary Baptist Church.
He stepped into his new duties on Monday, and follows Frank Mulford, who pastored the church for more than 33 years before his retirement earlier this month.
Sousley, his wife Dana, and their daughter are eager to become acquainted with the members and friends of the church, as well as West Plains area folks. Their son and his family live in Camdenton.
Sousley was not brought up in a Christian home and did not hear the gospel until after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and later married. He became a Christian at the age of 31 and began serving the Lord.
The congregation of Central Calvary Baptist Church invites all who do not have a church home to come and meet their new pastor and his family.
“His messages from the Bible will bless your heart,” church members assure.
Sunday School is at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. Classes for all ages are held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Nursery care is provided.
For more information, call 1-417-256-9246
