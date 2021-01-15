The contemporary Christian rock group Casting Crowns has rescheduled its civic center concert for Oct. 1, announced West Plains city officials.
The concert, a part of the band’s “Only Jesus” tour with Matthew West, was originally scheduled to be held April 3, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been rescheduled for Oct. 1, 2020 and then for April 30.
All ticketholders, unless otherwise notified, should retain their tickets to the original date as tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.
For those who need refunds, a valid state-issued picture ID and tickets will need to be brought to the civic center box office. Tickets must be surrendered to the box office in order to receive a refund.
The refund period will run through Feb. 7, after which no refunds will be granted.
“We continue to pray for you and your families. We know that God is guiding us through this continued difficult time,” said band members in a media statement. “We truly look forward to the day when we get to worship together again!”
For more information or to purchase tickets call the civic center box office at 256-8123 or visit castingcrowns.com/tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.