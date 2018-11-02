On Aug. 25, 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall in southern Texas. Over a four-day period many parts of Texas received more than 40 inches of rain. Nederland, Texas, was overwhelmed by 60.5 inches. Flooding forced more than 30,000 from their homes and over 17,000 had to be rescued. In Harris County, estimates were that 25 percent to 30 percent of the entire county was under water. There were 107 confirmed deaths and hurricane damage was estimated at $125 billion.
Hurricane warnings were repeatedly given throughout the impacted area, although perhaps nowhere as bluntly as in Tyler County where Emergency Management official Jacques Blanchette issued this dire warning, “Anyone who chooses to not evacuate cannot expect to be rescued and should write their social security number on their arm, so their bodies can be identified. The loss of life and property is certain. GET OUT OR DIE!” (Quoted in Wikipedia)
To say that needs were overwhelming in the areas most affected is an understatement. The three largest disaster relief efforts were led by The Red Cross, Salvation Army and Southern Baptist Convention. In addition to these three and other large organizations, many regular citizens got involved. They brought boats from other parts of the state and indeed from throughout the United States to help. They became informally known as the “Texas Navy.” These volunteers did what they could to help victims.
I certainly applaud the efforts of the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Southern Baptist Convention. Groups like these organize and plan for major events like hurricanes. However, I am also grateful for those who serve in less official roles, like those in the “Texas Navy.” People who simply do what they can when they can.
King Solomon challenges all of us in Proverbs 3:27-28, “Do not withhold good from those to who deserve it when it’s in your power to help them. If you can help your neighbor now, don’t say, ‘Come back tomorrow, and then I’ll help you.’” (NLT)
We all feel overwhelmed at times by the needs we see in our communities. We cannot solve every challenge or meet every need, but each of us can do something. You and I have limited resources, but nearly everyone has the power to help someone.
You may not have money to give to the Red Cross or be able to assist the Salvation Army or Southern Baptist Convention, but each of us can be part of the “Texas Navy” or perhaps in our case the “Missouri Marines.” Everyone has the power to do something; the real question is whether or not we will.
