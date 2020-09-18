Isaiah 9:8-9 “The Lord sent a word into Jacob, and it hath lighted upon Israel. And all the people shall know, even Ephraim and the inhabitant of Samaria, that say in the pride and stoutness of heart, “The bricks are fallen down, but we will build with hewn stones: the sycamores are cut down, but we will change them into cedars.”
According to the prophet Isaiah, God sent a word to His sinful people about pending judgment; however, they belligerently responded, “Let the bricks fall, we will rebuild with hewed stone! Let the sycamores be uprooted, we will replant cedars in their place.”
The reason God first sent the word of warning was to initiate repentance as a remedy for His children's spiritual defiance; but instead, they rebelled even more, “We'll keep doing what we've always done and do it even bigger next time!”
Yesterday, I noticed a financial report stating that our nation's GDP shrank in the second quarter more than any other time in American history... besides all the other calamities we currently face.
Consequently, I personally ask you, “Do you see a grassroots movement of repentance occurring in these United States, or do you see a brutish attitude of militancy?” Look to your community, look to your church, look to yourself. Has our nation turned to God asking forgiveness for sin, or have we adopted the mantra, “I won't bend, and I won't break... If the bricks fall, I'll rebuild with hewed stone... If the sycamores are uprooted, I'll plant cedars in their place?”
Depending on your honest answer to the above question, listen to what God told his chosen people as a result of their stubborn attitudes, “But the Lord has strengthened your foes against you and has spurred your enemies on.” (paraphrase of verse 11)
As China builds a vast navy in the South China Sea and financially manipulates our politics at home, America's enemies gather inside and outside the border, but “for all of this, God's hand continues to strike.” (verse 12) Even as God orchestrates political, military, societal, medical and financial woes (verse 13), we still obstinately refuse to repent as ordered in 2 Chronicles 7:13-14.
Therefore, the beating goes on! The Lord will cut off both head and tail! The elders and dignitaries are the head. The minsters who teach lies are the tail. Those who guide this nation mislead them, and those who are guided are led astray. Therefore the Lord will take no pleasure in the youth, nor will he pity the fatherless and widows, for everyone is ungodly and wicked, every mouth speaks folly (verses 14-17). And yet for all of this, God's hand continues to strike! (verse 17 continued)
Just as fiery wickedness indiscriminately consumes God's blessing, so His wrath will burn those who remorselessly promote ungodliness. Even as our cities are torched by lawless mobs, those on the right and those on the left vainly devour each other, leaving the helpless to suffer! (verses 18-21)
But for all our current turmoil, there is still no national repentance, inside or outside the Church, as God Almighty continually raises His hand to strike! (verse 21 cont.)
