Romans 10:14 How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?
As St. Paul established a series of sequenced steps for winning the lost, his primary element was that of ministry, much like God’s message to Ezekiel where the prophet was commissioned to be a watchman on the wall to guard the godly and warn the ungodly. (Ezekiel 33:6)
Failing our commission, we are told that in the end God will require the blood of innocence at our hands as if we actually murdered those who were placed under our charge.
God help us! How can we as preachers and priests be shepherds of God’s flock if we can’t stay out of trouble ourselves?
Have we forgotten that “if we live after the flesh, we will die: but if we through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, we shall live”? (Romans 8:13)
Do we care anymore or like the Galatians, have we slipped back into the weak and beggarly elements that God saved us from in the beginning? (Galatians 4:9)
Have we forgotten our Lord’s return and begun to abuse the helpless and carouse with the drunken? (Matthew 24:48, Luke 12:45)
How can we say we serve God — or even personally believe in God — if we as ministers no longer obey his righteous commandments? (Luke 6:46)
Many leaders violate God’s law and profane his lofty commission by putting no difference between what is holy and what is profane; between what is clean and what is unclean. After defiling his righteous commandments, we dishonor God in the eyes of the people. (Ezekiel 22:26)
Remember that even Moses failed to sanctify God before the congregation and was banished from the Promised Land! (Numbers 20:12)
So, how do we expect to escape God's severe penalty for sin?
Tragically, in this abominable age, the love of many of God’s priests and preachers has grown cold (Matthew 24:12) much like the shepherds of ancient Israel: “Then said he unto me, Son of man, hast thou seen what the elders of the house of Israel do in the dark, every man in the chambers of his imagery (imagination)? For they say, The Lord seeth us not; the Lord hath forsaken the earth (the Lord doesn’t live here anymore).” (Ezekiel 8:12)
But God is watching our behavior closer than anyone else: “Understand, ye brutish among the people: and ye fools, when will ye be wise? He that planted the ear, shall he not hear? He that formed the eye, shall he not see? He that chastiseth the heathen, shall not he correct? He that teacheth man knowledge, shall not he know? The Lord knoweth the thoughts of man!” (Psalms 94:8-11)
Be assured, God is more than capable of addressing the controversy he has with those who are called to be his ministers.
He knows exactly where we live, everything about us and how to deal with our misdeeds: “From the least to the greatest, all are greedy for gain; prophets and priests alike, all practice deceit. They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious. ‘Peace, peace,’ they say, when there is no peace. Are they ashamed of their detestable conduct? No, they have no shame at all; they do not even know how to blush. So they will fall among the fallen; they will be brought down when I punish them,’ says the Lord.” (Jeremiah 6:13-15)
